Liberal PAC Urges Donors To ‘Take Out’ Republican Congressman Who Survived Being Shot Last Year

A liberal group is raising money to put up a billboard to “take out” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who survived being shot while practicing at a baseball field in Alexandria last June.

The homepage of Mad Dog PAC’s website has a photo of the proposed billboard with a link asking site-goers for donations. The liberal group is the same organization behind a billboard with the message “IMPEACHMENT NOW” along the motorcade route to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The PAC also sells shirts that read “The NRA is a terrorist organization” for $30 and denim jackets with the group’s logo for $200 apiece.

On June 14, 2017, Scalise and several other Republican congressmen were practicing for the upcoming annual congressional baseball game at a field in Alexandria, Virginia, when a gunman opened fire on the members and shot Scalise in the hip. Before opening fire, the shooter asked for the baseball players’ party identification, and identified with far-left politicians and causes. For weeks after the shooting, Scalise’s recovery was uncertain.

Mad Dog PAC chairman Claude Taylor told The Ledger that his group was planning to “toss mortars” at the other side. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1