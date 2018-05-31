US Rocket Strike Blows More Than 50 Taliban Leaders To Bits, Military Reveals

A U.S. rocket artillery attack in Afghanistan on May 24 killed at least 50 Taliban leaders, a U.S. military official revealed Wednesday.

Firing guided rockets, the U.S. strike obliterated a command-and-control position in Musa Qala in Helmand province where numerous senior Taliban leaders were gathered, Lieutenant Colonel Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, introduced, according to the Associated Press. He suggested that the impacts of the strike, which involved just four rockets, “will be felt beyond Helmand province.”

“It’s certainly a notable strike,” he explained, revealing that an unspecified number of senior and lower-level commanders have been killed since then. He commented that attacks would likely disrupt Taliban operations but not necessarily the battlefield combat, Reuters reported.

The Taliban apparently dismissed the military report as “propaganda,” claiming that the U.S. actually blasted two civilian residences. – READ MORE

