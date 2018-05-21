Liberal Media Outlets Appear To Lie About Texas Shooter Wearing Nazi Paraphernalia

“On the now-deleted Facebook page, Pagourtzis had also uploaded photos of a military-green trench coat with what appeared to be Nazi-related insignia and a reference to ‘kamikaze tactics,’” a piece from listicle clearinghouse BuzzFeed reported.

As you can see, the coat has an Iron Cross on it — which can be associated with the Nazis, but has been a military decoration used by the German military from the 19th century until the end of World War II. Given that history, you could certainly associate it with the Nazis, and many neo-Nazis do choose to wear it. The same, however, cannot be said for the other decorations on the shooter’s coat — one of which is the communist hammer-and-sickle, a decidedly un-Nazi symbol.

Two students independently confirmed Pagourtzis wore long black coat to school that on Facebook he pinned a Nazi medal pic.twitter.com/yRutVSBjbo — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 18, 2018

NEW: Texas shooting suspect posted neo-Nazi iconography online https://t.co/RLPhW3VxJd — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 18, 2018

This didn’t stop irresponsible journalists — including the national editor of The Daily Beast — from repeating the information regarding the Iron Cross without mentioning the other paraphernalia.

He also had a bisexual pride pin on his hat and a USSR pin on his trench coat. Stop selectively sharing only a portion of the facts in order to prop up your narrative. https://t.co/96D2ZGLshB — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 18, 2018

Also seems to be something else pinned to that jacket pic.twitter.com/9bNz3RO4YA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2018

Writer Stephen Miller pointed out that there was a little problem with Justin Miller’s Nazi hypothesis – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1