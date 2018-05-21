True Pundit

Liberal Media Outlets Appear To Lie About Texas Shooter Wearing Nazi Paraphernalia

“On the now-deleted Facebook page, Pagourtzis had also uploaded photos of a military-green trench coat with what appeared to be Nazi-related insignia and a reference to ‘kamikaze tactics,’” a piece from listicle clearinghouse BuzzFeed reported.

As you can see, the coat has an Iron Cross on it — which can be associated with the Nazis, but has been a military decoration used by the German military from the 19th century until the end of World War II. Given that history, you could certainly associate it with the Nazis, and many neo-Nazis do choose to wear it. The same, however, cannot be said for the other decorations on the shooter’s coat — one of which is the communist hammer-and-sickle, a decidedly un-Nazi symbol.

This didn’t stop irresponsible journalists — including the national editor of The Daily Beast — from repeating the information regarding the Iron Cross without mentioning the other paraphernalia.

Writer Stephen Miller pointed out that there was a little problem with Justin Miller’s Nazi hypothesis – READ MORE

The Daily Beast is named after the profoundly unethical fictional tabloid from Evelyn Waugh's 'Scoop.' The website's moniker has become more apropos over the years.

