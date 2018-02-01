Liberal author Jonathan Tasini celebrates fatal GOP train accident: ‘God is working hard today’

Author and self-proclaimed CNN “talking head” Jonathan Tasini took to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that “God is working hard today to clean up the stink” because a “train full of Goopers” slammed into a dump truck moments after the news broke that GOP lawmakers were in a collision that resulted in at least one death.

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia hit a truck on the same morning that South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy announced that he is retiring from Congress at the end of his term.

Tasini, who penned a column for CNN as recently as Jan. 13, decided the two stories were the result of God ridding Washington D.C. of his political opponents. – READ MORE

A train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia slammed into a dump truck on Wednesday, throwing lawmakers from their seats and leaving at least one person dead, officials said.

The truck may have been stuck on the tracks. There are mixed reports over whether the train actually derailed.

Lawmakers on the train flooded social media with images of the wrecked truck, as well as damage to the crumpled front of the train.

The nature or extent of injuries was also unclear. Amtrak said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, though lawmakers reported minor injuries on board. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

1:15 pm ET –

NEW: Rep. Jason Lewis taken to the hospital and examined for possible concussion following train collision, aide says. https://t.co/YeBzmPsR80 — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

1:00 pm ET –

Someone is being taken from the train to an ambulance wearing a neck brace. pic.twitter.com/hTiVqAkXFS — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) January 31, 2018

12:30 pm ET –

NEW: Spokeswoman for the Congressional Institute, which is sponsoring the retreat, confirms the following to @NBCNews: – 1 fatality

– 1 critically injured

– 1 member sent to the hospital

– 1 member & 1 staffer being examined

– First aid being offered on train — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) January 31, 2018

#DEVELOPING: Congressman @PeteSessions @DevinNunes tell me some members of congress, their staff, treated for whiplash, minor injuries after Amtrak they were on hit a truck outside of Charlottesville, VA. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 31, 2018

Wow: aide tells me Rep Roger Marshall did CPR on the train conductor. He didn’t make it. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 31, 2018

BREAKING: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) tells me 3 passengers aboard the hit truck. 1 is dead. 2 injured. He and other lawmakers helped carry one of the injured truck passengers to an ambulance with local medical personnel. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 31, 2018

12:00 pm ET –

Amtrak: An Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting the equipment for damage. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 31, 2018

NOW: Amtrak train collides with garbage truck in Crozet. Nurse on scene reports at least one fatality and at least one in critical condition. NBC29 is on scene and will bring you more details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/eU0uYL0JQx — NBC29 (@NBC29) January 31, 2018

Sources say @SpeakerRyan is fine. He was not injured in the train crash with a truck as GOP lawmakers travel to WVA retreat. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 31, 2018

11:45 am ET –

A train chartered from Amtrak by the Republican Party for its lawmakers’ retreat in West Virginia collided with a truck this morning. Reports so far suggest no serious injuries on the train; the drive of the truck is reported to be receiving medical attention. https://t.co/yfoTunLaJH — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) January 31, 2018

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

The train was on its way to West Virginia for the retreat at the Greenbrier. #WSAZ https://t.co/PoxqoyBHOM — Chad Hedrick (@WSAZChadHedrick) January 31, 2018