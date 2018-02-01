Trump signs order to keep Guantanamo military prison open

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order announcing his intent to keep the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay open, the White House announced Tuesday.

Trump made it clear during his 2016 campaign for president that he wanted to keep Guantanamo open and “load it up with some bad dudes.” But the White House announcement, just before the president’s first State of the Union address, marked a formal reversal of President Barack Obama’s eight-year effort to close the detention center.

The order says the U.S. maintains the option to detain additional enemy combatants at the detention center in Cuba, when necessary. It requires the defense secretary to recommend criteria for determining the fate of individuals captured by the United States in armed conflict, including sending them to Guantanamo Bay.

"The executive order preserves a vital tool to protect the United States and its citizens from continuing significant threats," the White House said. "The detention of enemies captured in an armed conflict is a lawful and necessary tool of warfighting that must continue to be available to the United States."

When President Donald Trump addressed members of Congress for his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday, he promised to once again make military spending a priority.

“I am asking the Congress to end the dangerous defense sequester and fully fund our great military,” he said. “As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else.”

Trump also announced he is making sure the U.S. military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay remains open.