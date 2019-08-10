Liberal activist asked Walmart clerk for a gun ‘that could kill 200 people.’ He says he was making a statement.

Police responded to the report at the Walmart in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday.

A whole bunch of police activity outside Walmart on US-1 in PSL pic.twitter.com/MCTHqDNcfl — Brennan P. Monaco (@Brennan) August 8, 2019

“Can you sell me a gun that can kill 200 people,” the man reportedly told the clerk.

When the clerk responded that the question was not funny, the man said, “I know,” and asked again.

The police report said that the store’s assistant manager spoke to him, and he told them the man was an “anti-gun nut and that he wanted his voice heard, that Walmart should stop selling guns.” – READ MORE