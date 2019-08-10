Washington Post ‘Embarrassed’ After Issuing 15 Corrections to Story

Leaders at the Washington Post were recently forced to make 15 major corrections to a story published by the newspaper on July 23.

“We are embarrassed by the widespread errors in this freelance article. We have published a detailed correction of each error and updated the story based on re-reporting by Post staff,” said Executive Editor Marty Baron.

The original piece, written by freelance writer Korsha Wilson, was updated by Washington Post staff members. A digital version of the story now includes all of the corrections that were issued.

The original article detailed the story of African American families who faced challenges “in their fight for land retention.”

The corrections addressed the misspelling of names, the number of one subject’s children, and the omission of key details. – READ MORE