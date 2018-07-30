Lewandowski: If Dems win control of the House the country will ‘go backwards’

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski warned on Sunday that the country will “go backwards” if Democrats win back the House during the 2018 midterm elections.

“What is at stake in that midterm is the direction of the country,” Lewandowski told radio host John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970 during an interview that aired Sunday.

“The question is, do we continue to have a strong vibrant economy that is pro-business, pro-job growth,” he said, “Or do we go backwards and elect a Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] again, who wants to not only bring back the tax cuts and implement more taxes.”

“She believes, like the socialists who are winning in New York, everyone should have free health care, everyone should have free education,” Lewandowski continued, seemingly referring to congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist who won a Democratic primary in New York last month in a surprise victory against 10-term incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley. – READ MORE

In an appearance on “Watters’ World” on Fox News on Saturday, Rob Smith — a gay, African-American Army veteran — talked about why he decided to leave the Democrats and how coming out as a Republican was more tumultuous for him than coming out as gay.

“I didn’t lose friends when I came out as gay. I’ve lost friends since coming out as Republican,” Smith told Watters.

“People do not understand it and these are the… left, that’s supposed to be so tolerant and inclusive. These are the people who were the first to shun me when I came out as conservative.”

“I have been called everything but child of God,” he added.

“They call you a sellout and an ‘Uncle Tom.’ But why can’t I have different ideas? Why can’t I be free thinking? Why can’t I have a victor mentality?”

As for why he left, Smith says it was because of the party’s lies around what it was telling African-Americans. – READ MORE

