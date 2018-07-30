GOP senator: Mueller’s investigation has ‘gotten confused’

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on Sunday said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation has “gotten confused” amid “constant accusations” being lobbed from both sides.

Lankford, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he sees a “growing chaos” surrounding Mueller’s probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and the political polarization resulting from the investigation.

“I think the whole thing has gotten confused, quite frankly,” Lankford said. “Americans turn on the TV every day and, regardless of what channel or where they go to look for news online or in print, it’s constantly something else seems to be the story.”

Lankford went on to say that he thinks the American public has shifted its attention away from Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and from Moscow’s attempts to intervene in U.S. democratic institutions.

“I think we’ve lost track of the fact that the Russians were trying to interfere in our election and to sow chaos into our democracy and every single day,” he said. “I see a growing chaos in our democracy just in the constant accusations back and forth.” – READ MORE

Trump tweeted: There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!

There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The newly released Carter Page FISA documents confirm Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ relied on Hillary’s phony dossier to obtain a spy warrant on Trump’s advisor.

President Trump is correct. Mueller’s witch hunt is an illegal scam and must be shut down. – READ MORE

