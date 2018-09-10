Levi Strauss Teams with Billionaire Michael Bloomberg to Attack Gun Rights

Levi Strauss & Co.’s CEO Chip Bergh has thrown his hat into the Second Amendment rights ring by announcing the company’s public gun control advocacy.

The company plans to donate $1 million over four years through grants to anti-gun groups — including the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, a Michael Bloomberg-fronted group — and will also encourage employee contributions through offering to double match all the monies they throw toward the anti-gun campaign.

Within 24 hours of the mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year, Everytown received $750,000 in online donations.

The day after the incident, Bloomberg, a long-time advocate for tighter firearm regulations in this country, urged citizens to act to “demand common-sense solutions to the gun violence crisis.”- READ MORE

Feinstein repeatedly used Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS hearing this week to grandstand about her views on the Second Amendment — and Pollack was clearly riled by the senator’s behavior.

“Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda,” Pollack wrote in one tweet.

Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda. Sincerely, Andrew Pollack#FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 5, 2018

Certain politicians like @SenFeinstein and the media never miss out on a chance to use the deaths of the innocent victims of the Parkland school shooting. Truly pathetic and disgraceful. What is wrong with these people? #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh was not responsible for the Parkland school shooting that killed my daughter. @RobertwRuncie, FBI, and Sheriff Israel are. Judge Kavanaugh is a decent man and should be confirmed. Stop weaponizing Parkland to advance a dangerous political agenda! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 4, 2018

– READ MORE