Pence Says Media Create ‘Parallel Universe’ on Trump White House

Veep Insists Anonymous New York Times Op-ed And New Bob Woodward Book Give Public A False Picture Of The President

Vice President Mike Pence told “Fox News Sunday” host Mike Wallace that he watches “a little bit of TV in the morning, and then I go to the White House and I feel like I’m in a parallel universe,” thanks to biased reporting by journalists.

Pence was responding to Wallace’s comment that journalist Bob Woodward in his just-published book “describes what he calls a nervous breakdown inside the Trump administration” that results from President Donald Trump’s personality and management style.

“That’s absolutely absurd. And I have to tell you, to be honest with you, Chris, sometimes I watch a little bit of TV in the morning, and then I go to the White House, and I feel like I’m in a parallel universe,” Pence said.

“I walk into a White House where there’s a president behind the desk; he’s in command. He’s constantly driving forward on delivering on the promises that we made for the American people. – READ MORE

Vice President Pence lambasted Barack Obama’s return to the campaign trail in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” telling host Chris Wallace that the former president’s rhetoric was a “very disappointing” attempt to paper over a legacy pockmarked by major tax increases and a massive hike in the national debt.

“It was very disappointing to see President Obama break with the tradition of former presidents, and become so political, and roll out the same tired arguments that he and liberals have made over the last eight years,” Pence said.

“We inherited an economy that was growing a little bit more than 1 percent,” the vice president continued. “In the last quarter, our economy is growing at 4.2 percent. Four million new jobs, unemployment at a 50-year low. And to have President Obama come out and tout his policies that resulted in less than 2 percent growth — which saw tax increases, ObamaCare regulation, and a doubling of the national debt — I think was — it was very disappointing.”

Pence also unloaded on what he called the “un-American” anonymous author of a New York Times Op-Ed last week, and vowed that he would take a lie-detector test to prove he did not write it.

“I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do,” Pence said. As for whether other officials should be forced to take a polygraph, Pence demurred, saying that’s up to the president. – READ MORE