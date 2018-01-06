Letterman Keeps the Obama Worship Going

Hollywood is still living under the wing of Barack Obama — though he’s been out of office a year.

But if some of Tinseltown’s liberal elites were true to their leftist values, the former president would be considered a total failure, and A-listers would be doing their best to forget his presidency ever happened.

Obama, after all, is the same man who vowed to end the Middle East wars, but kept them going (with no clear strategy). He never closed Guantanamo as he promised, or took care of the border. The economy was also generally poor under his presidency, while the health care reform he passed was a mess for average Americans.

The latest example of this ongoing Obama worship comes from none other than David Letterman. The retired “Late Show” host has been working on a new Netflix talk show, which will tackle political and social issues, and its premiere has finally been announced for January 12. Guess who the first guest is? Yup. Former President Barack Obama. – READ MORE

