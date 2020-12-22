“Let Him Eat At Some Shitty Roadside Diner” – NYC Restaurants Strike Back, Ban Cuomo From Dining Out

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned indoor dining at New York City restaurants that could foretell a dark winter for one of the city’s top industries.

The indoor ban is the second of the year, with at least half of the city’s restaurants in danger of closing as temperatures plunge and snowstorms deter patrons dining outdoors.

Restaurants are furious with Cuomo’s latest decision because only 1.3% of coronavirus cases originated from eateries over the last three months.

“This is insane,” said Yann de Rochefort, founder of the tapas chain Boqueria. “They are basically shutting down industry and throwing thousands of people out of work because restaurants were linked to 1.4 percent of cases? It is criminal.”

Restaurant operators will only take so much pain as many have already shuttered operations, and others are at risk of losing everything. Festering under the surface is revolt as restaurateurs call for a city-wide permanent ban on Cuomo eating at their establishments, according to The Coney Island Blog.

“He can eat at some sh—- roadside diner outside of Albany but he will not be served anywhere in New York City, known universally as the world’s greatest dining destination! If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner,” bar owner Larry Baird told the blog. – READ MORE

