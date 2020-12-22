Trump promises ‘wild’ protest in Washington DC on Jan. 6, claims it’s ‘impossible’ he lost

President Trump on Saturday promised a “wild” protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, as he continued to deny that he lost the election.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” he tweeted. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Jan. 6 is the day Congress will meet to accept the presidential election results. President-elect Joe Biden won the election, and presidential electors cast their votes last week in the Electoral College.

But Trump and his campaign have disputed the results and launched numerous legal challenges, although nearly all of them have failed. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court shot down a Texas lawsuit trying to nullify millions of votes in key swing states. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --