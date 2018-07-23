True Pundit

Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Asks Kneeling Players: ‘What Have You Accomplished?’ (VIDEO)

Former college football coach Lou Holtz made his NFL protest position clear on Fox and Friends, saying, “It’s a matter of choice. You choose to kneel for the National Anthem, you’re choosing not to play.”

Everything the NFL does on [the National Anthem] is a reaction. The player, I think, are very emotionally involved. One of the main problems we have, I think, is social media. People get on Twitter and Facebook and say ‘hey, you need to kneel for the National Anthem, etc.

I’ve been involved in a lot of football games. I’ve never attended a football game where they didn’t have the National Anthem before the game. It’s part of the sport. And let’s remember this: Years ago these athletes made $50,000 a year. Now they make multi-millions because the NFL became very popular. It surpassed Major League baseball as the number one sport. Now all of the sudden, you are really hurting the customer.READ MORE

 

Now let's look at what you've accomplished by kneeling down during the National Anthem: You're hurting the sport, you're hurting the future, you're hurting the revenue for other people coming up.

