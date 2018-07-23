Politics TV
Legendary Coach Lou Holtz Asks Kneeling Players: ‘What Have You Accomplished?’ (VIDEO)
Former college football coach Lou Holtz made his NFL protest position clear on Fox and Friends, saying, “It’s a matter of choice. You choose to kneel for the National Anthem, you’re choosing not to play.”
Lou Holtz: "Let's look at what you've accomplished by kneeling down during the national anthem: You're hurting the sport, you're hurting the future, you're hurting the revenue for other people coming up." https://t.co/fWowPSemvs pic.twitter.com/hJ4adA6KHO
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2018
Everything the NFL does on [the National Anthem] is a reaction. The player, I think, are very emotionally involved. One of the main problems we have, I think, is social media. People get on Twitter and Facebook and say ‘hey, you need to kneel for the National Anthem, etc.
I’ve been involved in a lot of football games. I’ve never attended a football game where they didn’t have the National Anthem before the game. It’s part of the sport. And let’s remember this: Years ago these athletes made $50,000 a year. Now they make multi-millions because the NFL became very popular. It surpassed Major League baseball as the number one sport. Now all of the sudden, you are really hurting the customer. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Now let's look at what you've accomplished by kneeling down during the National Anthem: You're hurting the sport, you're hurting the future, you're hurting the revenue for other people coming up.