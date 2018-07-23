Maine Senate candidate says he’s a democratic socialist

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein has announced that he is now a democratic socialist, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Ringelstein had previously declined to say that he was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, but told the AP shortly afterward that he had officially joined the group.

The Democratic nominee is the only major-party Senate candidate to be a dues-paying democratic socialist, according to the AP.

“I stand with the democratic socialists, and I have decided to become a dues-paying member,” Ringelstein told the wire service. “It’s time to do what’s right, even if it’s not easy.”

The candidate made headlines last month when he was arrested outside an immigrant detention center as he attempted to bring supplies to children inside. Ringelstein is challenging Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) in the Senate race. – READ MORE

