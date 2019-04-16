Legal Citizen From Togo Attacked For Wearing MAGA Hat In Maryland Neighborhood

A legal citizen from Togo was reportedly attacked in Maryland for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on Saturday, as police have taken two suspects into custody.

The man, who lives in Germantown, MD, was reportedly attacked in his neighborhood by two men because he was wearing the hat, in support of President Donald Trump. He was reportedly hit in the head and upper body, as the two suspects tried to steal his hat from him, according to ABC7.

The Montgomery County Police Department says the victim, “who was wearing a red, Make America Great Again hat, was approached by two men who began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat. The victim told the suspects that he was entitled to his own views and kept walking away from the suspects. The suspects began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off. The victim continued to be struck by the suspects until he fell to the ground. The suspects then removed property from the victim, and destroyed items of value. The suspects then fled the scene,” in a Monday press release.

NEW: This Germantown, Md. man tells @ABC7News he was attacked Saturday in his neighborhood by two men all because he was wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.



The men punched the Trump supporter (a legal immigrant from Togo) in the head + upper body and tried to steal his📱. pic.twitter.com/BjRXbLjfXJ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) April 15, 2019

Police reportedly arrested two men in connection with the crime. Jovan Crawford, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, and Scott Roberson, 25 of Washington, D.C.

MORE: MoCo 🚔 have arrested 27yo Jovan Crawford of Gaithersburg, Md. and 25yo Scott Roberson of NW DC for the politically motivated assault. They each face 10+ years in prison.



The victim says he forgives his attackers, but hopes they become more tolerant of opposing viewpoints. pic.twitter.com/gYA0zKt0nF — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) April 15, 2019

The men are reportedly facing 10 or more years in prison.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]