Legal Citizen From Togo Attacked For Wearing MAGA Hat In Maryland Neighborhood

A legal citizen from Togo was reportedly attacked in Maryland for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on Saturday, as police have taken two suspects into custody.
The man, who lives in Germantown, MD, was reportedly attacked in his neighborhood by two men because he was wearing the hat, in support of President Donald Trump. He was reportedly hit in the head and upper body, as the two suspects tried to steal his hat from him, according to ABC7.
The Montgomery County Police Department says the victim, “who was wearing a red, Make America Great Again hat, was approached by two men who began harassing the victim and asking why he was wearing the MAGA hat. The victim told the suspects that he was entitled to his own views and kept walking away from the suspects. The suspects began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off. The victim continued to be struck by the suspects until he fell to the ground. The suspects then removed property from the victim, and destroyed items of value. The suspects then fled the scene,” in a Monday press release.
Police reportedly arrested two men in connection with the crime. Jovan Crawford, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, and Scott Roberson, 25 of Washington, D.C.
The men are reportedly facing 10 or more years in prison.
