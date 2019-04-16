High School Junior Admits To Killing Elderly Couple, Says He Planned To Attack School

A teenage boy admitted Monday to shooting an elderly couple to death in Wisconsin before adding that he also planned to attack his high school, police said.

Alexander M. Kraus, 17, said he shot a couple at their home in eastern Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported Monday. Police found the bodies of the deceased couple late Sunday morning after responding to a 911 call for help, Grand Chute police officer Travis Waas told TheAP. Waas would not provide comment on details of the call.

Authorities arrested Kraus at the house where the crime occurred, according to TheAP. Police haven’t released the names of the deceased, but did confirm Kraus knew them.

Kraus is a junior at Neenah High School, a public high school where roughly 2,250 students are enrolled.View image on Twitter

Kraus said he intended to attack the school, according to Waas. Neenah Joint School District also confirmed Kraus planned to cause harm at the high school, TheAP reported.

Neither police nor school officials have disclosed how exactly Klaus said he intended to cause harm.

