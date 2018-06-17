True Pundit

Politics

Left’s ‘good guy with a gun saves lives is a myth’ narrative takes ANOTHER hit

Posted on by
Share:

As hard as the Left tries to debunk the notion that a “good guy with a gun” can save lives, the stories to the contrary continue to be added to the list. Here’s another:

From WSB-TVInvestigators said three people followed a couple out of the grocery store along Wesley Chapel Road and into the parking lot.

“We believe that there may have been some sort of crime that was intended to happen at that time, whether it was a robbery or a carjacking, we really don’t know right now,” said Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department.

There was an exchange of gunfire, but police said all three of those who were shot were the alleged suspects. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Can't be true'! Left's 'good guy with a gun saves lives is a myth' narrative takes ANOTHER hit
'Can't be true'! Left's 'good guy with a gun saves lives is a myth' narrative takes ANOTHER hit

"I wonder if the MSM will include this in their 'mass shooting' statistics."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: