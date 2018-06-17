Left’s ‘good guy with a gun saves lives is a myth’ narrative takes ANOTHER hit

As hard as the Left tries to debunk the notion that a “good guy with a gun” can save lives, the stories to the contrary continue to be added to the list. Here’s another:

3 people shot in grocery store parking lot. Police say those shot appeared to have been planning to rob or carjack a couple— but one of the would-be victims also had a gun. https://t.co/KpwnZsvqa9 pic.twitter.com/X2GtlHUP1L — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) June 16, 2018

From WSB-TV: Investigators said three people followed a couple out of the grocery store along Wesley Chapel Road and into the parking lot.

“We believe that there may have been some sort of crime that was intended to happen at that time, whether it was a robbery or a carjacking, we really don’t know right now,” said Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department.

There was an exchange of gunfire, but police said all three of those who were shot were the alleged suspects. – READ MORE

