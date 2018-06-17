Concentration camps at the border? Gen. Michael Hayden literally invokes Auschwitz

As Twitchy told you earlier, MSNBC’s Stephanie Cutter and Michael Steele described the detention camps for children of illegals as “concentration camps,” even though journalists have had the chance to tour one of these “concentration camps” and found crowded conditions, yes, but also movie nights, soccer games, a “prom,” and more. But no cages. It’s not freedom, but it’s not a concentration camp.

Or is it? Gen. Michael Hayden, former director of both the National Security Agency and the CIA, posted this hot take Saturday:

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

So maybe Joe Scarborough was right, and the Trump administration’s border policy really is “Nazi-like.”

Even if you believe the Trump administration is literally pulling babies from their mothers while they breastfeed, there are so many things wrong with this comparison we don’t even know where to begin. Did they have movie nights at Auschwitz? – READ MORE

