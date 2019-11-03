Leftists tried to smear Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now he may be America’s most popular governor.

Throughout the 2018 election, far-left Democrats attacked Republican Ron DeSantis as a divisive racist. Today, he may just be the most popular governor in the country.

According to a newly released poll by the University of North Florida, 72 percent of Sunshine State voters approve of the job DeSantis is doing as governor. This includes 91 percent of Republicans, 69 percent of independents, and a striking 56 percent of Democrats. Only 17 percent of respondents indicated they disapprove of his performance thus far.

The data show that DeSantis’ popularity is driven by strong support from a diverse coalition of voters in the crucial swing state. For instance, his popularity is highest among Hispanics, 82 percent of whom approve of the job he’s doing as governor, as well as 72 percent of whites and 50 percent of blacks.

According to Dr. Michael Binder, the head of Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF, the Florida Republican’s popularity is rare.

“This is the highest gubernatorial approval in recent history,” the pollster said. “Working on bipartisan issues and acting in a reasonable fashion during the recent hurricane season are contributing to his popularity in a state where the governor isn’t historically popular across parties.” – READ MORE