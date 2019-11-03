Beto O’Rourke Spent $14 Million on Failed Presidential Campaign

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke spent about 14 million on his failed presidential campaign, according to campaign finance records.

The latest campaign finance report issued on September 30 showed O’Rourke spent $13,965,478, according to Open Secrets. The former Texas congressman ended up with only about $3 million cash on hand. Final numbers for his campaign have yet to be released, but he likely surpassed $14 million in money spent the 30 days since his last report.

Beto made a big splash after announcing his run for president by raising $6.1 million in the first 24 hours, but his early success faded as other candidates caught the imaginations of Democrat voters. – READ MORE