Left Blasts ‘Tone Deaf,’ ‘Inexcusable’ Joe Kennedy Pick—Privileged White Man Who’s Not Progressive Enough

Some left-wing activists are not thrilled that Democrats selected Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA)—a privileged “white man”— to give the response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, arguing that it will be tougher for Democrats to attack Trump as a white guy who inherited his wealth with another white liberal who inherited his fortune. They are also slamming Democrats for selecting someone who is not progressive enough.

The left-wing media outlet Splinter blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for believing that “a white man from a storied political dynasty who is, by all accounts, not one of Capitol Hill’s pioneering forces—will ‘do an excellent job in making clear that Democrats are laser-focused on enacting policies to benefit middle class Americans, not special interests or the wealthiest.’”

The founder of Moms Demand Action, a prominent gun control group, argued that Democrats should have selected a woman of color to deliver the response. Others echoed the same sentiments, arguing that is is “really inexcusable,” “tone deaf,” and “an extraordinary waste of a valuable opportunity” to not feature a woman of color to represent the resistance.- READ MORE

Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.

When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling? (TWITCHY)

Chapstick Kennedy is no JFK. #SOTU — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 31, 2018

The aide who told Joe Kennedy to drink water so he “doesn’t embarrass himself like Rubio” is probably wishing they’d kept their mouth shut right now. pic.twitter.com/Ax1fDJXQDn — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 31, 2018

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) offered an all-out rebuke of President Trump‘s first year in office in the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, accusing the president of drastically reshaping the United States and exacerbating political divisions.

“Many have spent the past year anxious, angry, afraid,” Kennedy said in the Democratic rebuttal. “We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country. We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken.”

Kennedy’s remarks came minutes after Trump wrapped up his first State of the Union address, which set out an ambitious agenda for the future while taking a victory lap on much of his first year in office. – READ MORE