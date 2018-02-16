True Pundit

LeBron James Rips Trump — He Doesn’t ‘Give a F*** About the People’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Appearing on “UNINTERRUPTED,” a show hosted by ESPN’s Cari Champion as she drives around in an Uber, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James lit into President Donald Trump, saying the leader of the free world does not “give a f*** about the people.”

“The climate is hot. The number one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f— about the people,” James said of Trump.

James added, “While we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us that this is not the way.”  – READ MORE

