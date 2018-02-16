LeBron James Rips Trump — He Doesn’t ‘Give a F*** About the People’ (VIDEO)

Appearing on “UNINTERRUPTED,” a show hosted by ESPN’s Cari Champion as she drives around in an Uber, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James lit into President Donald Trump, saying the leader of the free world does not “give a f*** about the people.”

“The climate is hot. The number one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f— about the people,” James said of Trump.

James added, “While we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us that this is not the way.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *