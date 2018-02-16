The FBI received a tip about the Florida school shooting suspect’s “desire to kill” in January but failed to act

The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

A person close to Cruz contacted the FBI on January 5 to report concerns about him, the FBI said. But the bureau did not appropriately follow established protocols in following up on the tip.

“The information was not provided to the Miami Field Office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time,” the statement said.

The stunning admission is sure to raise further questions about whether the FBI could have prevented the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead.

The FBI said the caller provided information about “Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.” The information should have been assessed as a “potential threat to life,” the bureau said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau is still investigating what happened. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *