LEAKED: Trump Sent Plane To Bring Home Otto Warmbier Without Asking North Korea’s Permission

In early June of 2017, Trump-appointed U.S. special representative for North Korea policy Joseph Yun learned that Warmbier was unconscious. “I was completely shocked,” said Yun of learning the news. “I came back immediately, and I told Secretary Tillerson … and we determined at the time that we needed to get him and the other prisoners out as soon as possible, and I should contact Pyongyang and say I wanted to come right away.”

“When Trump learned of Otto’s condition, he doubled down on the order for Yun to rush to Pyongyang and bring Otto home,” says the report. “The North Koreans were unilaterally informed that an American plane would soon land in Pyongyang and that United States diplomats and doctors would get off.”

An anonymous State Department official said the president sounded like a “dad” when learning of the news. He was determined to retrieve Warmbier and bring him back to his parents as soon as humanly possible.

“The president was very invested in bringing Otto home,” the official told GQ. “Listening to him deliberate on this, he sounded to me a lot more like a dad.”

“The North Koreans said we could send a delegation to see Otto, but that we would have to discuss some of the conditions of getting him out once we got there,” explained Yun.

Per this excellent GQ story on Otto Warmbier, after Trump learned of his condition he ordered an American plane to land in Pyongyang w/o asking for North Korean permission to get Otto out ASAP https://t.co/n5KRHrAvJb pic.twitter.com/C5yuu1z1fn — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 24, 2018

The team was assembled to rescue Warmbier, and the official go-ahead from State was given by Friday afternoon. When the team landed in Pyongyang, they were met with a “busload of soldiers.”

“Yun engaged in several rounds of intense negotiations with North Korean officials, trying to win Otto’s freedom,” says the report, though he was met with resistance from the North Koreans. After finally getting a chance to see Warmbier, Yun was so shocked by the young man’s poor condition that he wasn’t immediately convinced that the person he was looking at was indeed Warmbier. – READ MORE

The parents of Otto Warmbier are suing North Korea for torturing their son, which ultimately led to his death.

Cindy and Fred Warmbier filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. The complaint alleges North Korea detained Otto and “forced him to falsely ‘confess’ to an act of subversion on behalf of the United States government.”

The filing also states the communist nation “tortured him, kept him in detention for a year and a half without allowing him to communicate with his family, and returned him to them in a non-responsive state and brain dead.”

Otto, 22, was held captive by North Korea for more than 17 months for allegedly trying to take a sign from a hotel he visited with a tour group. He was medically evacuated from the country June 13, 2017, and died six days later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fred Warmbier told “Fox & Friends” in September that when they first saw their son upon his arrival home, he “had a shaved head, he had a feeding tube coming out of his nose, he was staring blankly into space, jerking violently.” – READ MORE

