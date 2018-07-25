WATCH: Preview Cory Booker’s campaign speeches with this fire and brimstone take on ‘evil’ Brett Kavanaugh

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra has come through with another must-see video, this one of Sen. Cory Booker, surrounded by other Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warning that the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a “moral moment” in which there is no neutral stance, only a choice between good and evil.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) says people who support Judge Kavanaugh “complicit” in “evil.” pic.twitter.com/N7r640ji9o — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2018

Gee, you don’t think he’s getting warmed up for 2020, do you?- READ MORE

Possible 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sounded off while speaking at the Summit on the Economy on Wednesday, declaring that, “we need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country.”

“Our grandparents showed us how to build a great economy. They were out training this generation of Americans, they were out investing in infrastructure this generation of Americans, they were out R&Ding this generation of Americans,” Booker said. “We need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country. We really do.”

It’s ironic that Booker, who announced his opposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the pick, is calling for an end to the “partisanship in this country.” – READ MORE

