Lead NIH coronavirus researcher suggested pandemic could be ‘genocide’, said doctors would let blacks die

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who is described by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as the “lead” member of the U.S. government team racing to find a coronavirus vaccine, has engaged with online theories calling the pandemic a black “genocide” and condemned what she called “systematic oppression” by white people, a review of her social media posts by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reveals.

Corbett has also reposted and explicitly endorsed a tweet urging Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, to “check” their “privilege.”

She further slammed the White House coronavirus task force in February, saying it “is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as directors of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.” That was an apparent reference to President Trump.

On Saturday, Corbett protected her tweets and prevented others from accessing them, but Fox News archived the tweets on Friday.

Late Friday, a senior Health and Human Services (HHS) official told Fox News: “HHS career ethics officials are reviewing the matter.” Fox News is told the inquiry is being taken “very seriously.” Making unprofessional social media posts about sensitive government work can violate federal ethical guidelines.

Corbett, 34, is an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center, a division of NIAID. In her social media posts, first reported Friday by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Corbett adopts a strikingly casual and conspiratorial tone. Her Twitter biography reads: “Virology. Vaccinology. Vagina-ology. Vino-ology. My tweets are my own. My science is the world’s.”

On March 29, Corbett tweeted out a Bloomberg article about how the poor are dying at higher rates from coronavirus. In her tweet, she said that doctors would deliberately choose to deny ventilators to black Americans, leaving them to die instead. – READ MORE

