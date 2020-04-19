Hong Kong uses coronavirus quarantine to arrest pro-democracy citizens

Looks like the pro-Beijing leader of Hong Kong has learned a lesson about crises: Never let them go to waste. And now she’s using the city’s stay-at-home practices during the coronavirus pandemic to crack down and arrest democracy advocates.

Last summer, thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest their local government’s push to pass a bill that would make it easier for China to extradite fugitives from the city to the mainland.

The protesters demanded the resignation of local officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who introduced the pro-Beijing bill.

Police armed with tear gas, water canons, and rubber bullets attempted to quell the pretests.

Then authorities brought in Chinese armored vehicles, leading to fears that a military crackdown was coming. And Communist officials in Beijing began planting rumors the the pro-democracy protests were showing “sprouts of terrorism.” – READ MORE

