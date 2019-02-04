Lawyers for Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Prepare to Sue Media, Celebrities for Libel

Lawyers Representing Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Have Announced The Preparation Of Letters To Be Sent To Various Celebrities, Media Outlets, And Individual Journalists Who Immediately And Falsely Slandered Sandmann And His Classmates For “taunting” A Native American During A Trip To Washington D.c.

The student’s lawyers are preparing letters for possible libel and defamation lawsuits, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The list of recipients of the warning letters includes actress Alyssa Milano and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Targeted journalists include Maggie Haberman, David Brooks, and media outlets will include TMZ, CNN, and the New York Times. The attorneys have also identified the dioceses of Covington, Lexington, Louisville, and Baltimore as potential recipients of the letter.

Sandmann family attorney, Todd McMurtry, said of the media outlets and personalities, “They know they crossed the line. Do they want 12 people in Kentucky to decide their fate? I don’t think so.”

McMurtry added that the letters are meant to put an end to the instant attacks from the media before the facts are in.

“We want to change the conversation. We don’t want this to happen again,” McMurtry said. “We want to teach people a lesson.”- READ MORE