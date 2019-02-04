Pentagon sending 3,750 more troops to Mexico border

The Pentagon announced Sunday the deployment of 3,750 more active-duty troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The deployment will raise the total active duty forces to approximately 4,350.

“Additional units are being deployed for 90 days, and we will continue to evaluate the force composition required to meet the mission to protect and secure the southern border,” the Pentagon said.

Roughly 2,400 active duty forces are currently at the border. A large number are going home and being replaced by the new deployment.

The announcement comes as a congressional committee seeks to reach a deal on border security funding to avert another partial government shutdown. – READ MORE