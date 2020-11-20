Lawyer Who Worked On Trump Pennsylvania Effort Placed Under Official Protection, Report Says

A Philadelphia attorney who was representing President Trump’s campaign has been reportedly placed under official protection after threats were made against her.

Noting court papers filed on Wednesday, the New York Post reported, “Philadelphia lawyer Linda Kerns ‘has been the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and U.S. Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety,’ the filing says.” The Post added, “The stunning revelation came two days after Kerns, a solo practitioner, sought sanctions against a lawyer from the firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for leaving her an ‘abusive voicemail on Saturday night.’”

The phone call came from a junior attorney at Kirkland & Ellis. Daniel Donovan, Kirkland’s lead attorney on the election suit targeting Pennsylvania, told the court on Monday, “That associate was acting unilaterally, in his personal capacity, without the knowledge or authorization of undersigned counsel or the Firm … The associate provided a personal email and had a baby babbling in the background during the voicemail,” according to Politico.

The document filed Monday seeking sanctions showed Kern’s claim: “Since this case was filed, undersigned counsel has been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason — all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.” – READ MORE

