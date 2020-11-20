Pathetic Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree ‘On Brand’ For 2020

For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been emblematic of the holiday season, visited by millions of people in the heart of America’s largest city.

Two years ago, the tree keepers unveiled a new nine-foot star atop the the 72-foot-tall Christmas tree, featuring 3 million Swarovski crystals. And in 1999, the tree stood at 100 feet.

But this year, oh boy, this year.