Pathetic Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree ‘On Brand’ For 2020

For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been emblematic of the holiday season, visited by millions of people in the heart of America’s largest city.
Two years ago, the tree keepers unveiled a new nine-foot star atop the the 72-foot-tall Christmas tree, featuring 3 million Swarovski crystals. And in 1999, the tree stood at 100 feet.
But this year, oh boy, this year.
Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?
2020on brand… pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020
It’s 2020, whose motto must be “Whatever can go wrong will go wrong.” It is, after all, the year of the pandemic, of lockdowns, of masks and, of course, of murder hornets.
This year, tree keepers picked a giant Norway spruce in Oneonta, New York, to erect in Midtown Manhattan. The 75-foot tree arrived on Saturday with a police escort and was lifted into position by crane. – READ MORE
