Lawyer for Deadbeat GoFundMe Couple Who Ripped Off Homeless Man: My Clients Will Be Arrested

A New Jersey couple under investigation after a homeless man accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him is likely to be indicted, their attorney said Monday.

Ernest Badway represents Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a civil case against Johnny Bobbitt.

The attorney said in a letter dated Thursday that one or both could be indicted by the Burlington County prosecutor and that he and his firm would no longer represent the couple in the lawsuit involving Bobbitt.

“(Since) it is expected that one or both of the defendants will likely be indicted, my firm and I will no longer be able to continue our representation of them in this matter,” Badway wrote. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1