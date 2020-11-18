Lawyer at Pa. Secretary of State’s Law Firm Harassed Trump Lawyer, Accused Her of Treason

On Sunday, a lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in the case against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar asked the court to sanction Boockvar’s law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, after a lawyer at the firm allegedly sent her harassing phone calls, text messages, and physical threats.

The Trump lawyer, Linda Kerns, in a filing provided exclusively to PJ Media, claims she has faced “continuous harassment in the form of abusive e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason – all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.”

Kerns claims an unnamed lawyer in the office of Kirkland & Ellis, the outside law firm representing Boockvar, had broken “the laws of decorum.”

“It is quintessentially the Court’s role to police and appropriately sanction law firms appearing in front of it for such conduct,” Kerns argues.

In the filing, the Trump lawyer specifies that on “November 14, 2020 at 8:43am, an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis left a one-minute voicemail for undersigned counsel. The voicemail, which has been provided to counsel of record from Kirkland & Ellis in this case and will be provided to the Court via email upon request, speaks for itself and by any measure falls afoul of standards of professional conduct.” – READ MORE

