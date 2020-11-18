Entire Local Election in Nevada Thrown Out After ‘Discrepancies’ Found

If you listen to the incessant drumbeat of mainstream and social media you probably believe that there were absolutely no issues in any of the 2020 elections nationwide.

And while there is yet no evidence that fraud, mistakes, or discrepancies changed the outcome of the presidential election, legal battles are still being fought and some issues have been found, The Nevada Independent reported.

In Clark County, Nevada, the largest county in the state and home to Las Vegas, one local election was completely thrown out after discrepancies were found, and President Donald Trump has seized on it to raise suspicions of bigger issues.

All of the races in Clark County have been certified except the one for the District C commission seat where the Democrat candidate, Ross Miller, had a 10-vote lead.

But on Monday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria informed the commission that there were 139 ballot discrepancies.

The commission voted to not certify the election for District C and asked Gloria to come back to them in December with plans to have a special election for the seat. – READ MORE

