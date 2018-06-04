Sports
LaVar Ball to NFL Protesters: Stand for the National Anthem or ‘Get Out’
<Outspoken basketball dad and businessman LaVar Ball had a strong message for NFL players who disapprove of the league’s new national anthem policy.
TMZ caught up with Ball, who said he thinks the NFL went too far with the new rule, while acknowledging that a private company has a right to create and enforce its own policies.
“It’s their league. If you don’t want to do it, get out their league,” Ball said.
“That’s why I got my own league. Do what I want,” he added, referring to his new junior basketball league, the JBA, which he will be running himself.
As for the anthem policy in the JBA, Ball said the players will be standing.
“I got some youngsters, man. They going to do the anthem. They not going to be kneeling and doing all that.” – READ MORE