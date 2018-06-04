LaVar Ball to NFL Protesters: Stand for the National Anthem or ‘Get Out’

<Outspoken basketball dad and businessman LaVar Ball had a strong message for NFL players who disapprove of the league’s new national anthem policy.

TMZ caught up with Ball, who said he thinks the NFL went too far with the new rule, while acknowledging that a private company has a right to create and enforce its own policies.

“It’s their league. If you don’t want to do it, get out their league,” Ball said.