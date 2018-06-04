True Pundit

Politics

Old tweet from 2012 may explain Trump’s thinking on a commutation for ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Posted on by
Share:

As we told you on Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he is considering a commutation of convicted Dem and ex-Governor Rod. Blagojevich which had his wife, Patricia, making the rounds on Fox News to encourage it.

President Trump, then TV-star Trump, weighed in himself back in 2012 calling the sentence “outrageous” (From back before we had 280 characters):

“It’s outrageous that Blagojevich goes to jail for 14 years when killers and sex offenders are out walking the streets. Is this justice…I don’t think so.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Old tweet from 2012 may explain Trump's thinking on a commutation for ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich
Old tweet from 2012 may explain Trump's thinking on a commutation for ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich

"Should've seen it coming."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: