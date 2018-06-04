Old tweet from 2012 may explain Trump’s thinking on a commutation for ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich

As we told you on Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he is considering a commutation of convicted Dem and ex-Governor Rod. Blagojevich which had his wife, Patricia, making the rounds on Fox News to encourage it.

It's outrageous that Blagojevich goes to jail for 14 years when killers and sex offenders are out walking the (cont) http://t.co/O1FbaiGG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2012

President Trump, then TV-star Trump, weighed in himself back in 2012 calling the sentence “outrageous” (From back before we had 280 characters):

“It’s outrageous that Blagojevich goes to jail for 14 years when killers and sex offenders are out walking the streets. Is this justice…I don’t think so.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1