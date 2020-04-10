Laura Ingraham: Trump Should Re-Open Country On May 1st

Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host, said in a series of tweets that President Donald Trump should ignore medical experts and re-open the country on May 1st.

In a series of tweets, Ingraham slammed the so-called “experts” on the coronavirus outbreak for not understanding the troubles that came with locking down the world to prevent coronavirus.

“At some point ‘the experts’ could claim ‘the models’ show that private vehicle ownership kills millions worldwide, that ‘flattening the curve’ on climate change is a global imperative, requiring private travel ONLY for ‘essential activities.’ Then what?” Ingraham asked.

“The forbearance and patience of the American people has been extraordinary–they’ve lost their basic civil liberties, jobs, income, opportunities, school, and family members,” she added, while the real numbers of deaths and hospitalizations due the coronavirus epidemic are much lower than epidemiologists predicted.

“Every day that goes by in shutdown is a day closer to that patience wearing out. At some point, is going to have to look at Drs. Fauci and Birx and say, we’re opening on May 1st,” Ingraham argued. “Give me your best guidance on protocols, but we cannot deny our people their basic freedoms any longer.” – READ MORE

