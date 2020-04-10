Dem Senators: GOP Small Business Aid Is ‘Political Stunt’ (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R., Ky.) effort to provide an extra $250 billion to small businesses in the latest coronavirus relief bill is a “political stunt,” two Senate Democrats said Thursday.

“He’s just dumping money,” Sen. Doug Jones (D., Ala.) told MSNBC. “This is a political stunt by Senator McConnell again, just like he did when we were discussing—and in good faith discussions and negotiations—about how to get COVID 3 done. He did the same thing: put something on the floor of the Senate that he knew was not going to pass so he could have a political message.”

Jones said McConnell lied, claiming McConnell never negotiated the bill with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and was “once again playing politics with the American people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --