The Latest: Reports of shots fired at California State University San Bernardino, Campus on Lockdown

Gunfire was reported on the Cal State San Bernardino campus on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, and classes were canceled as a result.

The university said in a Twitter message that the shots were reported to be near the Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West.

“Don’t try to leave campus. Updates to follow,” the Twitter message said. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

9:45 pm ET –

@SanBernardinoPD is assisting @csusbpd on an investigation of a shot fired in the viciniy of the university. This is an ongoing investigation, no reports of injuries. Media inquiries should be directed to the university. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) January 11, 2018

Yes, I'm currently hiding in a conference room on campus. The police helicopter made the announcement on a speaker. — Andrea Stewart (@andreastewart22) January 11, 2018

9:15 pm ET –

All classes at the Cal State San Bernardino campus have been canceled tonight, Jan. 10. More information to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

9:00 pm ET –

Reports of shots fired near Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. Shelter in Place. Don't try to leave campus. Updates to follow. — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) January 11, 2018

Campus Community to shelter in place effective immediately until futher notice. #CSUSB — CSUSB Tech Support (@CSUSBSupport) January 11, 2018

I’m on the 5th floor of the library and I can see a police helicopter looking for someone on campus. What went down? 🤨 — Salvador Gali (@salvadorgali0) January 11, 2018

We out here on lockdown cuz of the shooting https://t.co/3aF2DdTVWE — HotChocolatePapi (@ThatsLudaChriss) January 11, 2018

My sister just texted my family telling us there was shooting on campus at Cal State San Bernardino and she's on lock down in class. Please send your prayers. 😭🙏🏽 — Sabrina Marie (@littlebrinaa_) January 11, 2018