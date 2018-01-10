True Pundit

Security

The Latest: Reports of shots fired at California State University San Bernardino, Campus on Lockdown

Gunfire was reported on the Cal State San Bernardino campus on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, and classes were canceled as a result.

The university said in a Twitter message that the shots were reported to be near the Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West.

“Don’t try to leave campus. Updates to follow,” the Twitter message said. – READ MORE

This is a developing story.

9:45 pm ET –

9:15 pm ET –

9:00 pm ET –

