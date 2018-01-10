Democrats to invite supposed sex misconduct victims to Trump’s State of the Union

Some Democratic House members are planning to invite victims of sexual assault to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address later this month to highlight the issue, according to an aide to a lawmaker who has been a prominent voice on sexual misconduct.

“Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests,” the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women’s Working Group in the House, told NBC News.

Party leaders generally don’t dictate who rank-and-file members can invite with the one guest ticket each lawmaker is given. And there’s still some uncertainty within Democratic ranks over where to draw the line between addressing sexual misconduct and turning the topic into a partisan political war.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pressured Frankel not to hold mock hearings with women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, an idea the Florida Democrat had floated at a private Democratic Steering and Policy Committee meeting Monday night. – READ MORE

Left-wing political operatives and Hillary Clinton backers David Brock and Susie Tompkins Buell bankrolled $700,000 allegedly to find people who would accuse then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before Election Day 2016.

Brock’s American Bridge 21st Century Foundation and Buell, a major donor to the foundation, reportedly donated the six-figure sums to Lisa Bloom’s law firm, which specializes in sexual harassment allegations against public figures, according to a report from the New York Times.

Brock gave $200,000, and one of his major donors, Susie Tompkins Buell, gave $500,000.

Bloom’s firm capitalized on the sexual harassment allegations against Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to media outlets for a 33 percent commission.

She reportedly solicited money from donors to provide security and a “safe house” for women who were willing to publicly accuse Trump of sexual assault. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *