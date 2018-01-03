Politics
The Latest: Firefighters responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua
This is a developing story, check below updates.
3:15 pm ET –
#BREAKING: Firefighters responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua.
BREAKING: Firefighters responding to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's house in Chappaqua. (@lohud) pic.twitter.com/LSmnXYbd3S
UPDATE: fire at #HillaryClinton house in #Chappaqua knocked down. @News12WC
