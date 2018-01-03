Trump Jr. on Scaramucci’s criticism of Bannon: ‘The Mooch pretty much nailed it’

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday said former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci “pretty much nailed it” when he ripped White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon during a July phone call with a reporter.

Minus the foul language The Mooch pretty much nailed it. https://t.co/lVLP3p4XPT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Trump Jr. was referring to Scaramucci’s expletive-laced rant over the summer about Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Preibus. Scaramucci was fired from his post as communications director a short time later.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c—. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f—ing strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country,” Scaramucci told The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza in July. – READ MORE

