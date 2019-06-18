Last Planned Parenthood in Missouri Could Lose License

Missouri is on the verge of eliminating the final abortion clinic in the state, whose fate will be decided by the end of the week.

State officials have until June 21 to decide whether to reissue the license for the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. The decision will be based on the May 2019 report from the annual inspection by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The report details four failed abortions at the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis, according to theKansas City Star.

State officials have declined to reissue the clinic’s license so far, citing the violations they found in the report.

The Star explained that the state’s report detailed four major cases with complications. All four of the cases involved failed abortions, with two resulting in hospitalization. Inspectors cited the clinic for 30 violations overall and the state said that it will not reauthorize the abortion clinic’s license until it is able to talk to all of the doctors who were involved with the four incidents. – READ MORE