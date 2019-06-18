Dems trying to add ‘radical’ riders shielding illegal immigrants in border bill: GOP sources

House Democrats are trying to overhaul a major border bill by attaching riders that would nullify significant parts of immigration law and protect illegal immigrants who sponsor child migrants, multiple Republican sources told Fox News.

“The actual texts of the proposals they’ve sent have contained provisions that would functionally nullify federal immigration law,” one source familiar with the negotiations told Fox News, calling the riders “very extreme and very radical.”

But amid negotiations over the latest border bill, a source familiar with the talks told Fox News that riders, submitted in writing by House Democrats, include one that would stop border agents from conducting any asylum interviews. Another controversial rider, according to two GOP sources, would prevent the funds from being used by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to share information on sponsors of child migrants, potential sponsors or their households with DHS.

Republicans say the effect would be to prevent HHS from sharing information about child smugglers and traffickers present in the U.S. with the department responsible for enforcing immigration law.

Another rider allegedly includes language that would require the federal government to prospectively notify illegal immigrants that if they bring an unaccompanied child into the country and sponsor them, their illegal status would in no way be used against them, a source said, and that the child will be delivered to them without any reservation. – READ MORE