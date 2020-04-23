Las Vegas mayor wants to reopen the city, offered to be ‘a control group’ (VIDEO)

The mayor of Las Vegas is all in on reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a contentious CNN interview Wednesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she wants to get Sin City back to work — and that she offered it as a “control group” in lifting lockdown restrictions for the country.

“I want us open in the city of Las Vegas so our people can go back to work and that’s it because we’re putting children and families back out on the street,” Goodman told host Anderson Cooper.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls for businesses to reopen, while saying she won’t provide social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely. “They better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the mayor’s job.” https://t.co/lx4A6WuB0P pic.twitter.com/fEedR19LYX — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020

Goodman said it’s imperative to open up casinos and bring conventions back to the Vegas Strip to help the “close to 900,000” unemployed Nevadans make a living and provide for their families.

She said the almost 150 who’ve died in Vegas from the virus is a “tragic loss,” but compared with the state’s more than 2-million residents “you have to say, we have to open up.”

A combative Cooper argued that that toll was so low because of social distancing.

“How do you know until we have a control group?” she shot back. “We offered to be a control group … it was turned down.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --