Amazon sued for ‘price gouging as cost of essential items soared by up to 1,000%’ during coronavirus pandemic

In documents filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, Amazon.com Inc is accused of “unlawful price increases during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

California’s Unfair Competition Law prohibits raising the price of some consumer goods and services by more than 10 per cent after an emergency has been declared.

Goods include food and drink, cleaning products, personal hygiene products – such as toilet paper – medical supplies, and emergency supplies, such as water, candles and batteries.

Face masks: Amazon is accused of selling face masks at a 500 per cent price hike, increasing from less than $20 to $120;

Pain reliever: Amazon is accused of hiking prices of pain reliever from $18.75 to $62.40, an increase of 233 per cent.

Flour: Flour allegedly increased up to 400 per cent, from $22 to $110, according to the suit.

Black beans: The price rose from $4.65 up to $35.99, an increase of up to 674 per cent, the suit alleges.

Disinfectants: Amazon is accused of hiking prices by 100 per cent, from $14.99 to $29.99.

