Larry the Cable Guy Rips ‘Clueless’ Celebs Who Filmed Themselves Singing ‘Imagine’ In Their Million-Dollar Mansions

If you’re looking for an on-the-level, common-sense take on what’s going on with the whole coronavirus thing, look no further than Larry the Cable Guy.

Larry, who’s real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, is part of the Blue Collar Comedy crew, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Ron White, and he’s got a very sane take on the slew of celebrities who recently cut a video in which they sang John Lennon’s famous song “Imagine.”

“Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em.” Whitney wrote on Twitter. “They’re clueless.”

Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em. RT @MattWalshBlog: pic.twitter.com/UrGyDUoDNN — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

The video was posted this week by “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot, and featured stars like Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, and Natalie Portman singing lyrics from the song while in isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak. – READ MORE

