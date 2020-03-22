‘OVER MY DEAD BODY’: DOJ’s request for new ’emergency powers’ over coronavirus met with swift condemnation

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for new “emergency powers” amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the power to ask chief judges to indefinitely detain people without trial.

The DOJ has proposed numerous emergency measures, according to Politico, which obtained and reviewed documents the DOJ sent to lawmakers.

If this is a joke, it’s not funny. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2020

Congress must loudly reply NO. “The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies.” https://t.co/B0TL8y6Sbh — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 21, 2020

From Politico: In one of the documents, the department proposed that Congress grant the attorney general power to ask the chief judge of any district court to pause court proceedings “whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation.”

The proposal would also grant those top judges broad authority to pause court proceedings during emergencies. It would apply to “any statutes or rules of procedure otherwise affecting pre-arrest, post-arrest, pre-trial, trial, and post-trial procedures in criminal and juvenile proceedings and all civil process and proceedings,” according to draft legislative language the department shared with Congress. In making the case for the change, the DOJ document wrote that individual judges can currently pause proceedings during emergencies, but that their proposal would make sure all judges in any particular district could handle emergencies “in a consistent manner.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --